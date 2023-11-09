Man wanted for murdering homeless man in Polk County: PCSO
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for the arrest of a man who authorities said killed another man in a homeless camp in Winter Haven.
According to PCSO, Enrique Martinez, 26, murdered a Hispanic homeless man in the camp Wednesday night at around 9:30 p.m. Martinez himself lives at the homeless camp at 2nd Eloise Terrace in Winter Haven.
READ: 2 Hillsborough County deputies seriously injured after being struck by car in Brandon
He is wanted on charges of first degree murder, possession of a firearm and ammo by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence.
The sheriff's office described Martinez as a man with a very lengthy and violent criminal history dating back to 2011. He spent five years in state prison for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and battery domestic violence.
He was released in November 2022. PCSO asks anyone who may have information on his whereabouts to immediately dial 911.