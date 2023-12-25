Woman on motorized wheelchair struck and killed by alleged DUI driver in Polk County on Christmas Eve: PCSO

article

A woman on a motorized wheelchair was struck and killed in Lakeland by a man who was later arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter, according to authorities.

On Sunday night at around 6 p.m., a 40-year-old Lakeland woman was riding down West Pipkin Road in Lakeland on a motorized wheelchair when she was struck and killed by a car, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Howard Bennett, 67, was driving east on West Pipkin Road approaching the intersection with Fairfield Drive when he struck Leslie Stone.

Photo courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Deputies arrived to find Bennett stumbling while walking and using their patrol vehicle for support. They also said he had bloodshot and watery eyes, spoke with slurred speech, and smelled like alcoholic beverage.

After a field sobriety test, Bennett was taken into custody, according to PCSO.

Bennett provided two breath samples, one measured .159 G/210 L, and the other .158G/210 L, and both were nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08 G/210L, according to the sheriff's office.

"Our prayers are with Ms. Stone's family. To lose a loved one this way is awfully tragic, but especially during the holiday season," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "We hope and pray our citizens will make better choices than this suspect did - please celebrate the holidays responsibly."

Bennett was charged with DUI Manslaughter (F2), DUI .15 or higher with property damage (M1), and DUI with property damage (M1) and booked into the Polk County Jail.