'Shot him graveyard dead;' Suspect in Polk County murder arrested, according to Sheriff Grady Judd

The man wanted for a murder believed to be stemming from jealousy over a woman in Poinciana last week was arrested at his home on Tuesday, according to authorities.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Kwavaughn Armani Buckley was arrested by the Winter Park Police Department in Orange County on his warrant out of Polk. Deputies say he went to the Poinciana home of Jeremiah Aguirre, 36, on Thursday, January 25, and shot him.

Aguirre's body was found the next Saturday by relatives. According to evidence from Polk County homicide detectives, Buckley went to Aguirre's home and forced entry into it. He then shot Aguirre twice, one of which was a fatal wound to the abdomen.

"Kicked the front door in, and shot him graveyard dead. That wasn't very nice," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a video about the incident. "When are these Orange County people going to quit coming into Polk County to commit crime? Cause you can't get away with it over here; you need to go someplace else."

At the time of the crime, detectives said they believed the murder was motivated by jealousy over a woman.

Buckley was booked into the Orange County Jail and will be transported to the Polk County Jail at a later time, according to PCSO.