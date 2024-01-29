Detectives searching for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect in Polk County

Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are searching for a murder suspect they believe is ‘armed and dangerous' after a man was found dead in Osceola County over the weekend.

According to PCSO, Kwavaughn Armani Buckley, 23, of Winter Park, is wanted for the murder of Jeremiah Aguirre, 36, of Poinciana, which detectives believe was motivated by jealousy over a woman.

Photo courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Detectives obtained a warrant for Buckley for Felony First Degree Murder and Armed Burglary with Assault/Battery after Aguirre was found dead in Poinciana on Saturday.

"We need the public’s help to find Buckley so he can be held accountable. If you know where we can find him, call our main number at 863-298-6200 or call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 888-400-TIPS," said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Homicide detectives say Buckley drives a silver Chrysler 300 and should be considered armed and dangerous. He is known to frequent the Ponciana area in Polk and Osceola Counties.