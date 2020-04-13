Polk County offering assistance for renters during pandemic

article

Qualified renters who have lost a job or had an impact to their income due to COVID-19 may apply for rental assistance in Polk County.

Applicants must be residents in the county, have proof of job loss due to COVID-19, have a current lease, a social security card, birth certificate, and an income of 80 percent or below median level.

Renters can begin applying Monday, April 13 by calling the Homeless Coalition of Polk County at 863-687-8386.

Applicants will be contacted at a first come, first serve basis.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

