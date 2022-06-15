Polk County paramedic dies on duty, fire rescue says

article

Polk County Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of a paramedic who died Tuesday while on duty.

Officials said 56-year-old Douglas Clemons passed away Tuesday at Fire Station 27 in Indian Lakes Estates, but did not release the cause of death.

Clemons was a 27-year veteran of Polk County EMS, and began his career on June 5, 1995.

"Please keep Doug's family, Doug's crew, and our entire PCFR family in your thoughts and prayers," officials wrote in their announcement on their Facebook page.