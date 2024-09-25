Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
6
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Polk County providing mutual aid to North Florida after Hurricane Helene

By
Updated  September 25, 2024 5:39pm EDT
Polk County
FOX 13 News

Polk County first responders to help in northern Florida

FOX 13's Carla Bayron reports.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. - Polk County is avoiding a direct hit from Hurricane Helene, but officials and homeowners are still preparing for tropical storm conditions.

Dozens of residents in Auburndale picked up sand bags throughout the day on Wednesday to protect their homes and yards from flooding.

With the potential for a lot of rain, the county's emergency management operations team will be keeping an eye on areas that have historically flooded, especially the west side of the county.

READ: Tampa General Hospital protected by ‘AquaFence’ during Hurricane Helene: ‘We can’t evacuate’

"We opened our sandbag sites yesterday," said Paul Womble, the director of Polk County Emergency Management. "We gave out over 17,000 bags, and they're open again today. By way of comparison, we did over 12,000 the day we were opened in Debby, so more people coming to get those bags and were taking it seriously." 

Womble said he does expect scattered power outages and downed trees and power lines, though his biggest concern is the tornado threat as the storm bands move throughout the county.

"Any community can be overwhelmed," said Womble. "Unfortunately, this will be the third storm in two years for the Panhandle counties. They're smaller, and they don't necessarily have the resources." 

MORE: Crystal River braces for storm surge from Hurricane Helene

Which is why after the hurricane passes, emergency management and the Polk County Sheriff's Office will be providing mutual aid to north Florida, which includes a self-contained team of deputies, EMS, fire and mobile communications.  

"It's the right thing to do, and quite frankly, it's better to give help than to receive help," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "At this point in time, we're packed and ready to go. We're simply waiting on direction to see where they need our resources." 

The Peace River in Bartow was a concern after Hurricane Debby dropped a lot of water onto the county. However, officials said it's not forecast to go into flood stage at this time.

The sheriff said his crews will remain in North Florida to assist as long as there's a need. The county will not be opening shelters at this time based on the forecast. 

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: