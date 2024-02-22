Polk County sees first confirmed rabies case of 2024

Polk County authorities confirmed its first case of rabies in 2024 found in a bat earlier this month.

READ: City of Lakeland considers paid parking to address on-street parking shortage during peak-times

A Brazilian Free-tailed bat was found in a north Lakeland business on February 17 and reported to the Polk County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Section. It was then taken to the state laboratory in Tampa for rabies testing.

On Wednesday, the lab notified Animal Control that the bat was infected with rabies.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

"Make sure your pets are vaccinated, and always use caution when confronted by animals that appear sick, aggressive, or in distress," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "If you should encounter an animal that you believe could be infected by rabies, contact Animal Control immediately, and do not attempt to handle the animal yourself."

Polk County saw three known cases of rabies in 2023.