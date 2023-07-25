Polk County residents to pay more for trash services as commissioners select 2 waste removal companies

For most of 2022, Polk County residents were dealing with trash piling up on their curbs and even in their homes for days, sometimes weeks.

Commissioners say that's because the two companies they contracted to pick up trash in the east and western parts of the county were struggling with staffing and supply chain issues due to the pandemic.

On Tuesday, they voted on a permanent solution, which will mean giving one of those companies another chance, while booting out the other, to bring on a new one.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Trash pickup problems prompt Polk County to declare state of emergency

During last year's trash pick-up delays, FCC environmental services hauled residential trash for western Polk County and waste management picked up in eastern Polk County.

File: Trash piled up in a Polk County garbage can.

When FCC finally made improvements on its initial pick-up issues, then Waste Management was in the hot seat for struggling as well.

Since that incident, commissioners have wanted change. That's why they voted to give five-year contracts to FCC Environmental Services for $16.9 million a year and North Carolina-based GFL Solid Waste Southeast for $22.3 million a year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Polk County hopes to catch up on trash pickup with new plan

Commissioner George Lindsey told FOX 13 that the garbage pick-up chaos happened to come during the county's 10-year renewal cycle that ends in September 2024.

File: Trash piled up in a Polk County garbage can.

Before Tuesday's meeting, a select committee met with a number of companies to see if they'd be interested in the job, and then reviewed proposals and bids from four companies.

"The staff and one of our commissioners sat on the committee to evaluate those proposals and they came up with the existing firm FCC on the west side the county, the county will have its own collection system in the south part of the county, and the new company was chosen for the east side of the county," Lindsey explained.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Emergency trash collection plan put in place for Polk County

Members of the selection committee said cost and garbage truck availability were the main considerations.

File: Trash piled up in a Polk County garbage can.

Recycling will no longer be included when the new contract goes into effect.

Residents can expect trash pick-up fees to increase by the time these changes go into effect next October.