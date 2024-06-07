Polk County Sheriff’s Office launches new lab to combat AI threats

Press play above to watch press conference live

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Polytechnic University are teaming up to protect the public from artificial intelligence threats.

Sheriff Grady Judd and Dr. Randy K. Avent, president of Florida Polytechnic University, are expected to provide more information about the new Polk County Sheriff's Office Artificial Intelligence Laboratory during a press conference on Friday afternoon.

The pair is scheduled to speak about the different components of the artificial intelligence lab including research, planning, and education; collaborations and partnerships; technology; protecting private data, and investigations.

The press conference is slated to begin at 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.