Press play above to watch the press conference live. It is expected to start at 9 a.m.

The Polk County School System is holding a press conference Thursday morning with Sheriff Grady Judd on school safety and threats.

READ: Should the City of Lakeland install more red-light cameras?

School Superintendent Fred Heid will speak with Judd about the threats that have come in since the fatal shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.