Polk County teacher accused of lying about being ‘shoulder checked’ by fellow educator at school

The Brief A Polk County teacher from Lake Shipp Elementary School was arrested on Wednesday after deputies say she falsely reported being ‘shoulder-checked’ by another teacher at school. Investigators said security video corroborated the other teacher’s account of the incident, showing that no contact was made as the women passed each other at school. Juanita McCoy was arrested and charged with false report of a crime to law enforcement.



A Polk County teacher from Lake Shipp Elementary School was arrested on Wednesday after deputies say she falsely reported being ‘shoulder-checked’ by another teacher at school for the second time in five years.

What we know:

Juanita McCoy, 45, contacted the Sheriff’s Office on October 19 to report that she was "shoulder-checked" by another teacher at the school, and a former friend of McCoy’s.

While investigating, deputies say McCoy stopped cooperating and declined to provide any more information.

READ: HCSO captain fired amid academic cheating investigation

The other teacher reportedly denied making contact with McCoy and said that the two women were walking toward each other on a walkway when McCoy partially blocked the path, forcing Miller to walk around.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said security video corroborated the other teacher’s account of the incident, showing that no contact was made as the women passed.

Dig deeper:

The other teacher told deputies that this was the second time McCoy had accused her of ‘shoulder-checking’ her at school.

The teacher said that McCoy made accusations to the PCSO that Miller had intentionally bumped her at the school in February 2020. That investigation was closed with no charges filed after both women signed waivers of prosecution.

READ: Judge finds HCSO in contempt for public record delay in Sabrina Aisenberg case

McCoy was arrested and charged with false report of a crime to law enforcement.

What they're saying:

"The people who work in our schools are entrusted with the care of our children. Not only do they provide education, but they’re also role models who have an impact on their students’ ethics and behavior," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "Accusing an innocent person of a crime is a serious matter, and a waste of law enforcement resources."