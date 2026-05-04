Polk County teacher arrested, accused of vandalizing ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend’s car: PCSO

article

The Brief A Polk County elementary school teacher, Deanna Parks, 54, was arrested and faces a felony criminal mischief charge for allegedly vandalizing her ex-boyfriend’s girlfriend’s vehicle. Deputies say the car was moved, scratched and damaged. Evidence linked Parks’ Jeep to the scene, although she initially denied involvement. The incident is under review by Polk County Public Schools, though Parks remains employed with the district.



An elementary school teacher in Polk County was arrested after deputies say she damaged a vehicle belonging to her ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend.

The backstory:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Deanna Parks, 54, a teacher at Valleyview Elementary, was taken into custody on Friday.

Investigators say the vandalism happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. on April 26 at a home near Yarborough Lane in Highland City.

When the victim returned to her vehicle, deputies say she found it had been moved about 20 feet, with damage to the rear bumper and scratches along both sides.

Around the same time, detectives say Parks sent a rude and profane text message to her ex-boyfriend.

Dig deeper:

According to deputies, detectives later located Parks’ black 2025 Jeep, which had damage consistent with hitting the victim’s car. Investigators say the Jeep also had paint transfer matching the victim’s vehicle.

Investigators also found evidence placing Parks’ vehicle in the area at the time of the incident.

During an interview, deputies say Parks initially denied being involved or having damage to her vehicle. She later claimed the damage came from a separate "fender bender" weeks earlier.

What they're saying:

"Elementary teachers should never behave this way. Miss Parks earned herself a detention at the Polk County Jail, and she needs to relearn, ‘Keep your hands off of other people’s property.’"

What's next:

Parks is facing a third-degree felony criminal mischief charge.

Polk County Public Schools confirmed Parks is still employed with the district, but officials say the incident is under review.