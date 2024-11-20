Polk County Toys for Tots fears this will be their last year because of lack of volunteers

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Polk County Toys For Tots makes sure every child has a Christmas each year, but it may not be around in the future.

The organization is in desperate need of volunteers to help shop and bag toys as more families move into the county.

It's Susan Riordan's sixth year being a volunteer. She gets a family's wish list and shops around among the donated toys in the donated warehouse in Auburndale.

"I love giving and helping kids that can't afford Christmas," said Riordan. "It makes you feel it right here [in your heart]."

Polk County is growing, but finding volunteers has become harder and harder.

In 2021, 11,800 children received toys and last year, more than 16,000 children received toys, which equates to 80,000 toys.

The program's coordinator, Angela Davis, says the program is run by civilians, not marines, so if they can't get more volunteers, then she fears this'll be the program's final year.

"We give out more toys here in Polk County than any other local organization," said Davis. "If this goes away, there's going to be a lot of heart-broken kids and families."

Davis says she's trying to get the younger generation involved.

"I tell every volunteer-- I hope you wake up on Christmas morning with an extra big smile on your face knowing every child in Polk County has a Christmas because you contributed to it," said Davis.

The toys are more than just a gift.

"It makes them laugh and smile," said Riordan. "A memory they can hold forever."

The non-profit is also hosting 2024 Bike Blast, where they'll be distributing bicycles through a lottery system for the first time this year. Online applications open on Saturday, Dec. 7, between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.

It's one bicycle per family. Last year, there were 16,000 kids and fewer than 600 bicycles were distributed.

