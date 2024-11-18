Lakeland food bank destroyed by arson returns with Thanksgiving drive-thru at Bartow High School

Despite an arson fire destroying its food bank last year, a ministry in Lakeland is determined to continue serving the community this Thanksgiving.

Dais Abraham, the Founder of New Testament Ministries, lost his food pantry on Combee Rd. S just days before the holiday, after a man set it on fire for an unknown reason.

Gordon Nelson, 60, was arrested and charged with first-degree arson in connection with the fire. According to the arrest affidavit, Nelson denied starting the fire and said he was only an observer. However, an orange lighter was found in his left pocket.

The community rallied behind Abraham so he could still be able to feed around 1,000 families for Thanksgiving.

"I went from plan zero to plan 100," said Abraham. "We had no plans of what to do next, but within that short time, it was bigger than all I could imagine, so that means our community is capable of standing together."

He's continuing the tradition this year with another drive-thru, but this time at Bartow High School.

Abraham is still looking for a new permanent location for his food pantry, so for now, he's helping to supply the pantry at the school as there's a need.

The pantry is not only for students on Wednesdays, but it's also open after school for the community. They help an average of 150 people per week.

Since they started last year, Kerry Brown, the Assistant Principal at Bartow High School, says the need has grown tremendously as more and more families are struggling to afford groceries.

"Our school is a Title One school, so all of our students are on free or reduced lunch, so the canteen is a way to help supplement sometimes in the evening or on the weekend when food insecurities are there in their homes," said Brown.

Abraham has been reaching out to other ministries and organizations for donations, so they'll be able to give away many turkeys and boxes full of sides once again.

"All of the people from the community chipped in to bring in things to make it happen, so I believe this'll happen this year too," he said.

"Our community is small, but we're very big in heart, and so we will come together as a united front to make sure all families get to experience Thanksgiving like we know it," said Brown.

The drive-thru will be located at Bartow High School's drop-off and pick-up location between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22.

If you're interested in donating items for the Thanksgiving drive-thru, contact Dais Abraham by phone at 813-643-3247.

