Polk County voters to decide on school tax referendum next year

The Brief Polk County commissioners approved placing a one-mill tax increase referendum on the November 2026 ballot. The tax would generate an estimated $76-82 million annually, with 80% earmarked for employee pay and 20% for programs like safety, arts and early learning. If passed by voters, the tax would cost a typical homeowner about $260 per year but could improve teacher retention and school program quality across Polk County.



Polk County commissioners have voted to send a one-mill property tax referendum to voters in November 2026, aimed at boosting funding for the local school district.

By the numbers:

The measure proposed by the Polk County School Board would be in effect for four years beginning July 1, 2027, and is projected to raise approximately $76 to $82 million annually.

READ: Students in these states spend more of their income on education, according to analysis

Under the plan, 80% of the revenue would go toward recruiting, retaining and compensating all school‐based staff, including teachers, bus drivers, custodians, classroom aides and administrators.

The remaining 20% would support programs such as school safety and security, fine and performing arts, career/technical education and early learning initiatives.

READ: President Trump issues ‘Fostering the Future’ executive order to support children in foster care

For homeowners, the financial impact would average around $260 more per year, or roughly $22 a month, in property taxes, which could be higher depending on the cost of your home. Supporters argue the district must catch up with neighboring counties that have already passed similar referendums, while opponents say the tax burden on homeowners is significant and call for changes to the process by which these measures are placed on the ballot.

What's next:

With the referendum approved by the county commission, local voters will decide the measure’s fate at the November 3, 2026, general election. If voters approve it, funds would begin flowing in July 2027. The school district also plans to establish an independent citizens’ oversight committee to ensure transparency in how the money is spent.