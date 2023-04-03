1 dead, 9 injured after semi-tanker truck and grove worker bus collide in Polk County, deputies say

article

A crash between a semi-tanker truck and a grove worker transport bus killed one person and injured nine others early Monday morning.

It happened on US Highway 98 East at Adams Road in Fort Meade.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, there were 38 people on the bus.

One person on the bus died in the crash and eight others on board were hospitalized.

Two men hug each other after fatal crash in Polk County.

Of the eight hospitalized, four were taken to Sebring Hospital and four were taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

The driver of the semi-tanker truck was also injured and taken to Bartow Regional Hospital.

Deputies say the roadway has been shut down and drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.