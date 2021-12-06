Polk deputies search for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash involving bicyclist

A bicyclist passed away following a crash in Lakeland, and investigators are searching for the driver behind the wheel who fled.

The crash occurred around 6:13 p.m. Sunday on 1st Street NW near Stroud Road in the Kathleen area of Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Investigators said 36-year-old Antonio Adam Smiley was dressed in dark clothing, had no helmet on and his bicycle was not equipped with lights at the time of the collision.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a white older-model Ford E350 van, with a non-working right headlight, based on a witness account. Officials said the van likely has some damage to the front passenger side.

Polk County investigators said Smiley was heading east on 1st Street NW and was struck from behind by the van. They said the driver continued traveling east and sped away. Witnesses provided first aid until paramedics arrived.

READ: Polk State College eliminating $1.2 million in student debt for nearly 1,300 students

When first responders arrived, they said Smiley was speaking to them, and he was taken to a hospital. They said it appeared he had non-life-threatening injuries, but he passed away after arriving.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.

Advertisement

"The driver of the van knew that a person was struck, and then made no effort to check on Mr. Smiley. He or she showed no concern for Mr. Smiley's condition. In fact, the only concern the driver had was to get away as quickly as possible. I can promise you, our detectives are going to do everything they can to find that van and the person responsible."