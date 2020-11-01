Polk deputies searching for missing, endangered man

article

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Michael Swain, who left his Davenport home unexpectedly around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to PCSO, Swain left in a gray 2019 Dodge Journey S.U.V. with Florida ‘disabled red and white tag EXU6. The vehicle has a red teddy bear hanging from the rearview mirror.

Deputies say Swain has dementia, P.T.S.D., schizophrenia and cognitive issues. He has not taken his prescribed medication since last night and has not driven a vehicle in five years, deputies say.

According to PCSO, Swain uses the Orlando V.A. hospital and frequents the McDonald’s restaurant near Posner Park.

He was last seen wearing gray shorts, a green shirt, long white socks, and gold tennis shoes. He wears his hair in a small ponytail.

Anyone who is in contact with Swain is asked to call 863-298-6200.

