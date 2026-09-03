Waymo driverless robotaxi service launches in Tampa

The Brief Waymo has officially launched its driverless robotaxi service in Tampa. The ride zone covers nearly 50 square miles, including Hyde Park, Westshore, Water Street and Ybor City. Select riders can book trips through the Waymo app, with more passengers being added over the next few months.



Tampa residents can now ride in a Waymo without anyone behind the wheel.

Waymo driverless rides launch

What we know:

After months of testing on local streets and roads, the autonomous driving company officially launched its robotaxi rides this week. Waymo’s initial Tampa service area covers nearly 50 square miles, including Hyde Park, Westshore, Water Street and Ybor City.

The ride zone includes popular destinations such as Water Street, the Channel District, Armature Works, Ybor City and the Florida Aquarium. Riders can also take a Waymo to Raymond James Stadium, Amalie Arena and Steinbrenner Field.

Pictured: Waymo's current service area in Tampa.

The driverless vehicles use cameras and other sensors to monitor traffic, pedestrians and cyclists.

Driverless expansion sparks reactions

What they're saying:

Tansel Yucelen is a professor in the department of mechanical and aerospace engineering at the University of South Florida. He believes this latest launch marks a major milestone.

"This is very important not only for Tampa but for the entire nation," Yucelen said. "We are moving from testing autonomous vehicles to actually putting members of the public inside these vehicles with no human driver."

Not everyone can ride just yet. Waymo says tens of thousands of people have signed up, although only select riders currently have access.

Paula Sofia Gomez is the president of Hispanic Professional Women’s Association of Tampa Bay. She described her initial experience riding in a Waymo.

"It was really smooth, it was really nice," Sofia Gomez said. "I kept talking to my friend, so was distracted and the nervousness went down a little bit."

Scott Young serves as the board chair for Lighthouse for the Blind & Low Vision. He was impressed with how his Waymo handled the road.

"It was absolutely awesome, it was very safe," Young said. "We were amazed at what it avoided and what it could see and how it changed lanes."

Robotaxi footprint expands nationally

By the numbers:

The Alphabet-owned company offers autonomous rides in 14 cities, including Miami and Orlando. Waymo recently launched robotaxi rides in San Diego and Denver.

Safety debate on autonomous technology

The backstory:

That growth comes as Waymo continues to face scrutiny over how its autonomous vehicles respond to unexpected situations. Over the last year, incidents have included fireworks in San Francisco, flooded roads in Atlanta and school buses in Austin.

Nevertheless, Waymo Chief Marketing Officer Suzanne Philion says her company remains focused on safety and accessibility while expanding into new cities.

"From coast to coast, we’re focused on making everyday transportation safer, easier and more accessible," she said.

"Launching public rides in San Diego, Tampa, and in my home state of Colorado brings our newest vehicle platform and next-generation driver to more riders who are ready to experience the future of mobility."

Competition enters Tampa autonomous market

The other side:

Waymo is not the only company operating driverless vehicles in Tampa. Tesla launched its own robotaxi service in July.

Future plans for Bay Area transit

What's next:

Waymo is also testing in Pinellas County and hopes to eventually expand into St. Petersburg. The company will continue adding Tampa riders over the next few months.