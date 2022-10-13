Polk deputy wearing bulletproof vest shot in Davenport neighborhood; suspect in custody, officials say

A Polk County deputy is expected to be released from the hospital after a suspect shot him. The sheriff said his bulletproof vest saved the deputy's life.

The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Gabriel Batista. The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the Tanglewood Preserve subdivision in Davenport. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were responding to a family disturbance report.

When they arrived, Batista was not there but returned in a vehicle. Investigators said he exited his car and approached the deputies with his hands behind his back.

"Deputies asked Batista to show his hands and he refused," according to a news release from the agency. "As one of the deputies tried to Taser him, Batista shot the other deputy in the chest. The deputy immediately shot back at Batista who threw his gun and surrendered."

The deputy was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital and will likely be released Wednesday. He has not been publicly identified.

"That vest saved his life," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a Facebook video. "He shot my deputy in the chest. Did you hear what I said? He shot my deputy."

Batista was not hurt and is in custody.

"He's going to be charged appropriately," the sheriff added. "Our goal is, upon conviction, that he spends the rest of his life in prison for trying to murder my deputy who was simply standing in the gap between good and evil."

The shooting comes two days after the sheriff's office buried one of their deputies who died in the line of duty last week.

On Oct. 4, Deputy Blane Lane was struck and killed by friendly fire as a team of deputies tried to arrest a drug suspect. That suspect, Cheryl Williams, is facing a second-degree murder charge in his death.

Sheriff Judd said Williams is responsible because she pointed a BB gun at the deputies, forcing them to open fire.

Deputy Lane was 21 years old.