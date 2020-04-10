Polk school officials asking for student input on graduation ceremony alternatives

Florida’s graduating seniors, and their guardians or parents, are realizing that crossing a stage to collect a diploma in May is possibly not an option under social distancing guidelines.

School officials are realizing it too. The Polk County School District has come up with a handful of contingency plans to salvage the year-end celebration, and they want students to weigh in.

Administrators posted a YouTube video Thursday asking students to vote via a student survey on how the district should send off their seniors.

Here are the options they have to choose from:

• A virtual graduation ceremony on the original date

• A drive up ceremony on the original date.

• Postponing all celebration until June/July

Students have until April 30th to vote.

Governor Ron Desantis held a panel Thursday with state education officials, teachers, and parents to discuss the state of education around the state.

During the panel the governor expressed desire for students to return to the classroom before the summer break.

“If we get to the point where people think we’re on the other side of this, and we can get kids back in, even if it’s just for a couple weeks, said Desantis, “We think there’s value in that.”

The survey for Polk County students can be found here.

