Polk schools administrator suspended for allegedly making threats over teacher rally

The superintendent of Polk County schools put one of her top administrators on notice after he allegedly sent threatening text messages to the president of the Polk County Education Association.

Jacqueline Byrd sent a letter to Chief Learning Officer Michael Akes, saying she will recommend he be fired for what she called serious misconduct.

“We expect all our staff - especially our leadership - to behave professionally and treat others with respect. There is no place in Polk County Schools for anyone who cannot uphold these values.”

The president of the Polk County Education Association, Stephanie Yocum says the night before teachers attended the Take On Tally Rally to ask state lawmakers for more education funding, Akes sent her a text message.

Investigators say Akes sent a text around 11 p.m. asking Yocum to call him.

"The first thing out of his mouth was, 'You better not be [explicative] be recording this," Yocum told FOX 13. "He seemed very drunk and his words were slurred and his phrases were very disjointed."

“He said he respected me as an educator but I was in a world of [explicative] and only he could help," she said.

Yocum told FOX 13 she wanted to get off the call as quickly as possible.

“And that’s when the follow-up texts came. 'You better not name me. I am not [explicative] with you,” she recalled.

Byrd placed Akes on suspension without pay starting February 28. The school board is going to vote whether to fire him at their March 17 meeting.

Akes could not be reached for comment. However, his attorney says he did not harass, intimidate or curse at Yocum.