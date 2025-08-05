Port Richey illegal casinos shuttered as officers seize 249 unlawful slot machines and nearly $200K: Police

The Brief Five illegal gaming establishments operating as unauthorized casinos in Port Richey have been shut down. FGCC law enforcement agents confiscated 249 illegal slot machines and seized $194,262 in suspected gambling proceeds. Eight individuals were also issued Notices to Appear for gambling-related offenses.



Five illegal gaming establishments operating as unauthorized casinos in Port Richey have been shut down.

The Florida Gaming Control Commission, along with the Port Richey Police Department and the New Port Richey Police Department, executed search warrants at the facilities on Monday.

By the numbers:

FGCC law enforcement agents confiscated 249 illegal slot machines and seized $194,262 in suspected gambling proceeds.

Eight individuals were also issued Notices to Appear for gambling-related offenses.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Port Richey Police Department

The enforcement activity occurred at:

Oz Place

Location: 6624 Ridge Road, Port Richey

54 illegal slot machines confiscated

$28,394 in cash seized

3 Notices to Appear issued

Oz Place

Location: 6630 Ridge Road, Port Richey

Business was closed before warrant execution

5 slot machines recovered

FL Skill Arcade

Location: 6400 Ridge Road, Port Richey

52 illegal slot machines confiscated

$41,230 in cash seized

1 Notice to Appear issued

Ridge Road Place Arcade

Location: 6638 Ridge Road, Port Richey

56 illegal slot machines confiscated

$35,467 in cash seized

2 Notices to Appear issued

777 Arcade

Location: 8633 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey

82 illegal slot machines confiscated

$86,171 in cash seized

2 Notices to Appear issued

Why you should care:

Florida law strictly regulates gambling, with slot machine gaming authorized only at licensed facilities. It is illegal to operate slot machines or any other gambling devices outside of these licensed facilities.

What they're saying:

"Illegal casinos are not part of regulated gaming in Florida," said Carl Herold, Director of Gaming Enforcement for the Florida Gaming Control Commission. "These operations exploit vulnerable individuals, create an uneven playing field for lawful businesses, and bring unwanted crime and disorder to the communities in which they operate."

What you can do:

If you have concerns about illegal gambling activities or facilities in Florida, they can be reported online here, by email at Contact@FLGaming.gov, or by phone at 850-880-3433.