Port Richey illegal casinos shuttered as officers seize 249 unlawful slot machines and nearly $200K: Police
PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Five illegal gaming establishments operating as unauthorized casinos in Port Richey have been shut down.
The Florida Gaming Control Commission, along with the Port Richey Police Department and the New Port Richey Police Department, executed search warrants at the facilities on Monday.
By the numbers:
FGCC law enforcement agents confiscated 249 illegal slot machines and seized $194,262 in suspected gambling proceeds.
Eight individuals were also issued Notices to Appear for gambling-related offenses.
Courtesy: Port Richey Police Department
The enforcement activity occurred at:
Oz Place
Location: 6624 Ridge Road, Port Richey
- 54 illegal slot machines confiscated
- $28,394 in cash seized
- 3 Notices to Appear issued
Oz Place
Location: 6630 Ridge Road, Port Richey
- Business was closed before warrant execution
- 5 slot machines recovered
FL Skill Arcade
Location: 6400 Ridge Road, Port Richey
- 52 illegal slot machines confiscated
- $41,230 in cash seized
- 1 Notice to Appear issued
Ridge Road Place Arcade
Location: 6638 Ridge Road, Port Richey
- 56 illegal slot machines confiscated
- $35,467 in cash seized
- 2 Notices to Appear issued
777 Arcade
Location: 8633 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey
- 82 illegal slot machines confiscated
- $86,171 in cash seized
- 2 Notices to Appear issued
Why you should care:
Florida law strictly regulates gambling, with slot machine gaming authorized only at licensed facilities. It is illegal to operate slot machines or any other gambling devices outside of these licensed facilities.
What they're saying:
"Illegal casinos are not part of regulated gaming in Florida," said Carl Herold, Director of Gaming Enforcement for the Florida Gaming Control Commission. "These operations exploit vulnerable individuals, create an uneven playing field for lawful businesses, and bring unwanted crime and disorder to the communities in which they operate."
What you can do:
If you have concerns about illegal gambling activities or facilities in Florida, they can be reported online here, by email at Contact@FLGaming.gov, or by phone at 850-880-3433.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Port Richey Police Department.