Port Richey councilwoman accused of DUI months after crash
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A Port Richey councilwoman who was hospitalized from a car crash months ago has now been arrested and charged with a DUI.
Lisa Burke was charged with DUI property damage after a crash at the Richey Drive and Wilkins Street intersection.
According to an arrest affidavit, the responding trooper noticed several impairment indicators: slurred speech, bloodshot, watery eyes, disoriented and a strong odor of alcohol coming from her breath.
Burke told the responding deputy that she had four beers and was heading home from a local bar.
The injuries that Burke sustained made her unable to complete a breath test or give a blood sample.
Blood samples taken early the next day showed Burke was over the legal limit.
Nobody else was with her in the car.
She turned herself into the Pasco County Jail on Friday.
Local perspective:
Burke won the majority vote during the November election and was sworn in on December 10.
