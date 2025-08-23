Port Richey councilwoman accused of DUI months after crash

The Brief A Port Richey councilwoman has been accused of a DUI months after a crash that hospitalized her. Burke told the responding deputy that she had four beers and was heading home from a local bar. Lisa Burke was charged with DUI property damage.



A Port Richey councilwoman who was hospitalized from a car crash months ago has now been arrested and charged with a DUI.

Lisa Burke was charged with DUI property damage after a crash at the Richey Drive and Wilkins Street intersection.

Courtesy: Pasco County Jail.

According to an arrest affidavit, the responding trooper noticed several impairment indicators: slurred speech, bloodshot, watery eyes, disoriented and a strong odor of alcohol coming from her breath.

Burke told the responding deputy that she had four beers and was heading home from a local bar.

The injuries that Burke sustained made her unable to complete a breath test or give a blood sample.

Blood samples taken early the next day showed Burke was over the legal limit.

READ: Woman arrested for unlicensed dental work used 'crazy glue' on victims teeth: Police

Nobody else was with her in the car.

She turned herself into the Pasco County Jail on Friday.

Local perspective:

Burke won the majority vote during the November election and was sworn in on December 10.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube