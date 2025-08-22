Woman arrested for unlicensed dental work used 'crazy glue' on victims teeth: Police

The Brief Pinellas Park police arrested a woman for performing unlicensed dental work. Victims were left with infections, pain and complications. This isn't the first time she's been arrested for the same crime. She was also arrested in Hillsborough County in March.



A Pinellas County woman is behind bars after police said she performed dental work without a license, leaving victims in pain and in need of emergency care.

Investigators said Emely Martinez, advertised on social media as a veneer technician, promised smile makeovers. Instead, clients were left with infections, damaged teeth and hefty bills to fix the harm.

What we know:

Customers met Martinez at the Tapp Inn Beauty Bar in Pinellas Park, where she offered full-mouth veneer treatments for a fraction of what they cost at a licensed dental office. But, officers said the procedure was far from professional.

According to investigators, Martinez used crazy glue to attach fake veneers.

"She is not licensed to put in veneers. She has no schooling to do veneers. And in the state of Florida, obviously you have to be licensed to do any kind of work like that," said Sgt. Windy Vater with the Pinellas Park Police Department.

According to arrest warrants, at least some of her victims did not know Martinez didn't have a license and confronted her about it. Two separate customers reported Martinez to Pinellas Park police after experiencing pain, infections and complications several days or several weeks after the procedures.

Some had to undergo emergency dental work in order to save their teeth.

While real veneers cost between $900 and $1,500 per tooth, police said Martinez charged one victim $2,500 for their entire mouth.

Martinez advertised a 24-veneer smile makeover for $3,000, promising that it would last five to seven years.

Dig deeper:

This is not the first time Martinez has faced charges for this crime. Records show she was arrested in March on a warrant out of Hillsborough County for unlicensed dental work. She is due in court on those charges on August 29.

Despite that arrest, police said she continued to operate in Pinellas County. Victims in the Pinellas Park cases came forward in June and July.

Authorities are now investigating claims that her services went beyond veneers. Detectives are investigating claims she may have also pulled teeth and even attempted dental work on children.

What they're saying:

The American Dental Association (ADA) issued a warning in 2024 about so-called "veneer techs." They are unlicensed individuals advertising themselves as veneer technicians on social media – a service that can only be performed by a licensed dentist.

In a statement, the ADA cautioned: "Any dental procedure that may alter the physical structure of an individual’s teeth, gums or jaws without the supervision of a dentist has the potential to cause irreversible harm."

Local perspective:

Police said Martinez’s victims have had to pay thousands of dollars to licensed dentists to repair the damage. Some required treatment for painful infections before their teeth could even be fixed.

"They actually have had to pay thousands of dollars to get their teeth fixed, and some of them had to wait for the infection to clear and go get their teeth fixed," Sgt. Vater said.

What you can do:

Investigators believe Martinez may have been performing unlicensed dental work since at least January. They encourage anyone who may have received treatment from her to contact Pinellas Park police.

They said she has changed her own name and operated under different business names at various points.

It’s easy to verify if someone is licensed: Dental professionals can be checked through the Florida Department of Health’s website.