Port Tampa Bay officials hope to avoid coronavirus cruise nightmares

Vice President Mike Pence says 21 people aboard a cruise ship off the California coast have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Of the 46 tested, 19 crew members and three passengers tested positive for the virus. One test was inconclusive.

Pence said Friday that the federal government is working with California officials on a plan to bring the ship to a non-commercial port this weekend and everyone aboard would be tested.

Meanwhile, several cruise lines announced they would require pre-boarding temperature screenings for all passengers and crew. Cruise line companies also said they won’t let passengers on board who have traveled to China, Iran, South Korea or parts of Italy within the last two weeks.

Port officials in Tampa told FOX 13 they have been deep-cleaning cruise terminals and following the latest guidelines set by the Cruise Line International Association.

At a briefing Friday, Pence looked to reassure the public.

”We are taking all measures necessary to see to the health of the Americans and those Involved in the Grand Princess and to protect the health of American public and prevent spread of the disease through communities in this country,” the vice president said.

Advertisement

Pence indicated some of the 3,500 passengers and crew members will stay on the ship under quarantine.

Friday's test results came amid evidence the vessel was the breeding ground for a deadly cluster of more than 10 cases during its previous voyage to Mexico. One of those patients, a 71-year-old man, reportedly died.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

Map of all known COVID-19 cases

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map