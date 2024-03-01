Roof collapses at Port Tampa Bay building; emergency crews on scene
TAMPA, Fla. - Emergency crews are responding to a roof collapse at Port Tampa Bay on Friday morning.
SkyFOX is over a roof collapse at 2802 Guy N Verger Blvd.
Aerials show a caved-in roof with debris strewn about.
According to Tampa Fire Rescue, the structure is operated by Ports America and sustained damage to a support beam, causing the partial collapse.
All employees and contractors are accounted for with no injuries, according to TFR.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.