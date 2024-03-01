Roof collapses at Port Tampa Bay building; emergency crews on scene

Emergency crews are responding to a roof collapse at Port Tampa Bay on Friday morning.

SkyFOX is over a roof collapse at 2802 Guy N Verger Blvd.

Aerials show a caved-in roof with debris strewn about.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, the structure is operated by Ports America and sustained damage to a support beam, causing the partial collapse.

All employees and contractors are accounted for with no injuries, according to TFR.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.