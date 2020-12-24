Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County
13
Special Marine Warning
from THU 7:48 PM EST until THU 9:15 PM EST, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Special Marine Warning
from THU 6:51 PM EST until THU 8:15 PM EST, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until FRI 8:00 AM EST, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Polk County
Rip Tide Statement
until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Gale Warning
from THU 5:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 8:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EST, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County
Small Craft Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 5:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Tampa Bay waters
High Surf Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 9:00 PM EST, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 5:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

Possible 'Jetpack Guy' sighting? Video suggests mystery person spotted off Palos Verdes

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Unusual
FOX 11 Los Angeles
article

Uh, oh. Here we go again...

Weeks after FOX 11 looked into reports of a mystery person in a jetpack, the "Jetpack Guy" may have made a possible return.

According to a social media post from Sling Pilot Academy, a school in Torrance that trains aspiring airline pilots, one of the flight instructors caught a video showing a subject resembling a "guy in a jetpack," on Monday, December 21.

However, the school admits in a social media post that it's not sure if it actually is the infamous Jetpack Guy.

"The video appears to show a jet pack, but it could also be a drone or some other object," Sling Pilot Academy said in a social media post.

Below is a video shared by Sling Pilot Academy:

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The FAA told FOX 11 in a statement that the agency takes these sighting reports seriously but haven't been able to "validate" some of the reports they have gotten in the past. As for the possible Dec. 21 sighting, FAA said it hasn't received any recent reports.

Below is a statement released by the FAA:

"The FAA has not received any recent reports from pilots who believe they may have seen someone in a jetpack in the skies around Los Angeles. The FAA has taken the sighting reports it has received seriously, and has worked closely with the FBI to investigate them. However, the FAA has been unable to validate the reports."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.