Postal workers putting in extra hours to get packages delivered by Christmas: 'We're helping Santa Claus'

The US Post Office Distribution Center in Ybor City is shifting into high gear to make sure everyone gets what they need by Christmas, and that means overtime for USPS workers.

"It can be from extra two hours to an extra four hours a day, on an eight-hour day," said Deborah Brown, a mail handler for USPS.

They have a meticulous system down to a science. Despite the long days and nights, mail handlers say the hard work is rewarding.

"Once we get everything processed, we’ll be thankful everybody received all of their gifts on time, and we’re going to try to make sure that everybody gets everything," Brown explained.

She is one of 250 people working hard to distribute packages and mail. Brown says things really start to pick up in October and it stays busy through Christmas.

"This is my 18th Christmas with the post office and it’s great because, as we see the mail process, we think about being Santa’s elves, so we kind of look at it like that, like we’re helping Santa Claus get all the mail out," shared Brown.

Once the mail is out, experts have some tips to make sure it gets in your hands. Package or mail theft goes up this time of year.

"To not let your mail or packages sit unprotected for extended periods of time, the key would be to track your package, know when it’s coming and try to receive it as soon as you can. That goes for anything in your mailbox as well," said Damien Kraebel, a US postal inspector.

If you can’t be home by the time your package arrives, Kraebel recommends asking a friend or family member to grab it for you, so it doesn’t sit outside.

He also says send it to a neighbor’s house or to work (if you can) is a good option.

