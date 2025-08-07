St. Pete City Council to discuss economic impact if Rays leave after 2028 season

The Brief Tampa Bay Rays ownership are in conversation about whether to sell the team. The Rays will play at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg through the 2028 season. City council members want to discuss the economic impact and plans if new owners move the team.



St. Petersburg city leaders are preparing to have a frank conversation about the future and the finances if the Tampa Bay Rays leave town after the 2028 season. Rays ownership is currently in talks to potentially sell the team.

What we know:

The question came up during Thursday’s City Council meeting, where council members agreed it was time to assess the team’s true economic impact and develop a game plan in case Major League Baseball in St. Pete became a thing of the past.

"Our businesses on Central Avenue are hurting," said Councilman Corey Givens.

With the Rays playing in Tampa while Tropicana Field is repaired, it's showing businesses what it could be like after 2028, if the team leaves.

"I don’t want to see them go, but should they leave, I don’t want to wait until the 11th inning to come up with a plan," Givens said. "There needs to be contingency plans in place."

The other side:

While much of the focus is on how losing the Rays could hurt the region’s economy, some council members pointed out that the team’s presence isn’t without a price tag.

In terms of direct revenue, council member Richie Floyd noted that the city spends more than it makes on the team — with public safety costs for games and insurance on Tropicana Field among the largest expenses.

"We also expend a lot more than we receive, so I’m not really concerned about replacing their revenue," Floyd said. "Because we are going to have a bunch more money back."

Dig deeper:

Councilwoman Deborah Figg-Sanders said the mayor’s office is already working on a plan for redeveloping the Tropicana Field site should the team relocate — though those details have not yet been shared publicly.

Floyd agrees the broader economic impact is worth reviewing.

"I don’t want to see the team leave, and I want us to have a plan if they do," he said.

What's next:

City Council voted to hold a public discussion on opportunities to generate revenue without the Rays. A date for that meeting has not yet been set.