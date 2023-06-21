Power restored at Tampa International Airport after major outage impacts terminals: Officials

article

Tampa International Airport experienced a major power outage that impacted its terminals and shuttles Wednesday evening.

Airport officials said the outage started at 9:05 p.m. and impacted the main terminal, airside terminals and interrupted SkyConnect train services.

They said power has been restored to shuttles and a majority of the campus, except two of four airport terminals – Airsides E and F, which are operating on emergency power.

Because of the impacts on both of those terminals, TPA officials said flight operations are limited in both Airsides E and F.

The airport also said some planes are taking longer to deplane as TPA teams work to restore everything to normal operations.

TPA has remained open and is working with TECO to resolve the issue entirely. They said the cause of the outage is under investigation.

Weather conditions locally have caused delays for flights coming in and out of Tampa all day. As of 9:30 p.m., more than 270 flights had been delayed and nine were canceled.