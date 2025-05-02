Powerball winner accused of kicking deputy during fight at TradeWinds Resort

The Brief James Farthing, 50, is accused of kicking a Pinellas County deputy in the face during a fight at the TradeWinds Resort late Tuesday. Farthing had just won a $167.3 million Powerball jackpot three days prior to his arrest. His girlfriend, Jacqueline Fightmaster, was also arrested on a disorderly intoxication charge.



A man who won a $167.3 million Powerball jackpot ended up behind bars just days later after investigators say he kicked a deputy in the face during a fight at a popular beach resort.

The backstory:

According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, James Farthing, 50, got into a fight with another guest at the TradeWinds Resort shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

When a deputy tried to break up the fight, investigators say Farthing kicked the deputy in the face and tried to run away.

Deputies arrested Farthing on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

His girlfriend, Jacqueline Fightmaster, was also arrested on a disorderly intoxication charge.

Mugshots of James Farthing and Jacqueline Fightmaster. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

Dig deeper:

Farthing's arrest came three days after a Powerball ticket he bought in his home state of Kentucky matched all the winning numbers in last Saturday night's 167.3 million drawing.

On Monday, he spoke to WKYT-TV in Louisville about his newfound fortune, saying "I’m always buying [lottery tickets] ‘cause I’m like, ‘Somebody’s gotta win.’"

What's next:

Jail records show Farthing remains in custody due to a parole violation stemming from a prior case in Kentucky.

Fightmaster has bonded out of jail.

The Source: This story was written using information from arrest affidavits and jail records in Pinellas County, Florida, along with WKYT-TV in Louisville, Kentucky.

