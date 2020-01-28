Powerful 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica, USGS says

The U.S. Geological Survey says a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake has struck south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica.

It was centered 86 miles northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 87 miles west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba. It hit at 2:10 p.m. and the epicenter was a relatively shallow 6 miles beneath the surface.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

(USGS)

There were reports of people feeling the earthquake's rumble as far north as Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Several South Florida buildings were being evacuated as a precaution, according to city of Miami and Miami-Dade County officials. No injuries or road closures have been reported.

NOAA says a tsunami warning is in effect for several countries in the Caribbean.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake could generate waves 1 to 3 feet above normal in Cuba, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Honduras, Mexico and Belize.

The quake could be felt strongly in Santiago, the largest far-eastern Cuban city, said Belkis Guerrero, who works in a Catholic cultural center in the center of Santiago.

"We were all sitting and we felt the chairs move," she said. "We heard the noise of everything moving around."

She said there was no apparent damage in the heart of the colonial city.

It was also felt a little further east at the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, on the southeastern coast of the island. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages, said J. Overton, a spokesman for the installation, which has a total population of about 6,000 people.

Video from inside Maverley Primary and Junior High School in Kingston, Jamaica showed young students and teachers crouching under their desks as the earthquake hit the island.

The quake also hit the Cayman Islands, leaving cracked roads and what appeared to be sewage spilling from cracked mains. There were no immediate reports of deaths, injuries or more severe damage, said Kevin Morales, editor-in-chief of the Cayman Compass newspaper.

The islands see so few earthquakes that newsroom staff were puzzled when it hit, he said.

"It was just like a big dump truck was rolling past," Morales said. “Then it continued and got more intense.”

Dr. Stenette Davis, a psychiatrist at a Cayman Islands hospital, said she had seen manhole covers blown off by the force of the quake, and sewage exploding into the street, but no more serious damage.

Claude Diedrick, 71, who owns a fencing business in Montego Bay, said he was sitting in his vehicle reading when the earth began to sway.

"It felt to me like i was on a bridge and like there were two or three heavy trucks and the bridge was rocking but there were no trucks," he said.

The USGS initially reported the magnitude at 7.3.

This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.