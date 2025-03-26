Undocumented immigrant uses U.S. citizen’s identity fraudulently to get a job in Winter Haven: PCSO

The Brief An undocumented immigrant is accused of fraudulently using a U.S. citizen’s identity to gain employment in Winter Haven. The victim said he had lost his wallet in Plant City a few years ago, and his social security card and passport identification were in it at that time. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Robles’ charges would have amounted to three felonies and one misdemeanor, but due to him being an unauthorized alien, each charge is enhanced by one degree.



A man, who the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says is in the country illegally, has been arrested for fraud.

The backstory:

According to PCSO, on January 26, 2025, a man discovered that his identity was being used by someone else for employment purposes at Carpenter Contractors of America in Winter Haven.

When detectives spoke with the company’s human resources department, they said they were given documentation showing the victim’s name and date of birth, and copies of the victim’s social security card and passport card.

The victim told deputies that he lost his wallet in Plant City a few years ago and his social security card and passport card were in it at the time.

Edgar Flores Robles mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say Edgar Flores Robles, 44, was employed by the company since March 24, 2024, and has received approximately $27,000 in wages by using the victim’s identity.

According to PCSO, a representative from Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported that Robles entered the United States on April 11, 2019, under a H2A Visa, with admittance until June 11, 2019. Still, he remained in the country illegally and is listed as a non-immigrant overstay.

What they're saying:

"Identity theft can be a very difficult and time-consuming crime for someone to recover from," stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "Had our suspect left the country when he was supposed to, this crime may have never occurred against the victim."

What's next:

Robles has been charged with obtaining property by fraud, uttering a false instrument, criminal use of personal information and unlawful possession of personal identification.

His charges would have amounted to three felonies and one misdemeanor, but due to him being an unauthorized alien, each charge is enhanced by one degree.

