Port Richey power couple prepares to compete in Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Fourth of July

article

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is a Fourth of July staple where men and women stuff their faces with an enormous amount of hot dogs. Some critics say two of the biggest competitors, the premier power couple in all of competitive eating, happen to be from the Bay Area: Nick Wehry and Miki Sudo.



"I've been skydiving. I've hiked Machu Picchu. I decided to try my hand at a food challenge, and I just happened to be successful," Sudo said.

That was back in 2014 when Sudo won the women's division of Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest held every Fourth of July on Coney Island. She's collected eight championship belts and set the female record for 48 and ½ hotdogs in 10 minutes in 2020. Both are now preparing to bring home some more championship belts.

"We're incredibly supportive of one another, and we also push each other to look at things differently to really rethink what's possible. He's my hotdog sparring partner. He's my best friend, and it's amazing to have him on the circuit with me," Sudo said.

According to the organization Major League Eating Sudo is ranked the No. 1 female eater in the world, and Wehry is ranked the No. 4 male eater worldwide.

As part of the competition, Nathan's annually donates 100,000 hotdogs to the Foodbank of New York, along with a sizeable check. It's something that hits home for Wehry.

"Growing up as a kid, food was tight sometimes. That's close for me. It's really close for me being able to do that. If we can even help one or two of those kids with our ridiculous talent. That's pretty outstanding. That means the world to me," Wehry said.

In less than 24 hours, the two will take the stage as America prepares to tune in this Independence Day.

"I consider myself incredibly fortunate that I get to do what I love, bringing a smile to people's faces and helping out some great causes along the way," Sudo said.