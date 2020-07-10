President Trump scheduled to visit South Florida

President Donald Trump is slated to make a visit to South Florida on Friday afternoon.

According to the White House, he will visit the U.S. Southern Command in Doral for a briefing on drug-trafficking in South America. WSVN reports he will review the counter-narcotics operation in the Caribbean, which has led to drug seizures totaling more than $1 billion.

He's also scheduled to take part in a roundtable discussion with Venezuelan-Americans and Venezuelan migrants.

After, the president is set to attend a fundraiser in Broward County.

