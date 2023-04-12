'Pretend you are invisible': After 10 deadly motorcycle crashes, Sarasota bike shop has advice for riders

Ten motorcyclists have died in the last three weeks on Sarasota and Manatee County roadways. The increase in fatal crashes involving bikes is prompting the Florida Highway Patrol to urge drivers to slow down and look out.

"Most of these crashes can be eliminated simply by paying attention," said Trooper Ken Watson. "Over the past 21 days we have seen 10 fatalities in reference to motorcycles. This is something that is simply unacceptable."

Troopers said in nearly all the cases, the motorcyclists were not at fault.

"Most of the crashes that occur with motorcyclists, it is simply caused by a violation of right-of-way. In other words, the driver of the vehicle did not see the motorcyclist, and they pulled out in front of them," said Trooper Watson.

The general manager of Hap’s Cycle Sales in Sarasota, Steven Bixler, said safety gear for riders can also make the difference between life and death.

After 75 years in business, the folks at Hap's would know. Four generations of the Bixler family were raised on motorcycles.

A couple riding a motorbike at Bike Week, Daytona Beach. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"The best advice we give all of our motorcycle customers is to take the class which is mandated by law, which is a great class. To educate you on how to drive defensively. And to also teach a lot of our customers to try and pretend you are invisible. If you have the mindset that, ‘Hey, people don’t see me,’ then you’re more apt to drive in a way that might help you avoid accidents all together," said Bixler.

Shops like theirs sell gloves, boots, helmets, and airbag vests, which may be worn over or under a jacket.

Bixler said he knows each person takes a risk when riding, but asks others to be aware.

"The other side we want to pass on to motorists is to please be vigilant and understand, just because you look and you don’t see anybody, motorcycles are smaller than a car and harder to see, and we should be mindful just like we should be mindful to bicyclists," he said.