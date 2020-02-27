Prevention, preparedness are key to Florida’s coronavirus strategy

article

The state of Florida is doing everything it can to prevent and prepare for coronavirus, Governor Ron DeSantis announced during a press conference Thursday morning. At this time there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, he noted, but Florida has been preparing since January.

More than 80,000 people worldwide have contracted the virus, with most cases being in China. State Surgeon General Rivkees, M.D., said the immediate health risk for coronavirus in the United States is low, but Floridians need to be prepared for more cases and potential community spread.

People traveling to America from China are flown into 1 of 11 airports across the country and are asked to self-isolate. The individuals are then contacted by someone with the Department of Health to discuss the self-isolation process. States, including Florida, are notified about the individuals in isolation, so they can be monitored.

Coronavirus is an upper respiratory virus that is transmitted from person to person by coughing and sneezing. Currently, there are no anti-viral medications for coronavirus and there is no vaccine. Dr. Rivkees recommends washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and staying home if you are sick.

The incubation period for coronavirus is 6 to 14 days. The elderly and individuals with underlying medical conditions are at greatest risk, but most people will be able to recover at home. Rivkees said individuals are more likely to get the flu than coronavirus and recommends getting a flu shot.

State officials are in constant communication with the Centers for Disease Control regarding coronavirus and the most up-to-date information can be found on Florida's new coronavirus website: www.floridahealth.gov/COVID-19