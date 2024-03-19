Primary 2024: Donald Trump wins Florida Presidential Preference Primary election

It’s almost certain that the 2024 presidential election will be a repeat of the 2020 presidential election pitting President Joe Biden against former President Donald Trump.

Both candidates unofficially clinched their respective party’s nomination last week after securing enough delegates.

Trump needed 1,215 to win the Republican Party’s nomination. Biden needed 1,968 delegates to win the Democratic Party’s nomination.

Five states, including Florida, held presidential primaries on Tuesday as President Joe Biden and Trump continue to lock up support around the country after becoming their parties’ presumptive nominees.

Trump won Florida’s primary election on Tuesday night and is expected to easily win GOP primaries in Arizona, Illinois, Kansas, and Ohio on Tuesday. Biden is expected to do the same in all those states except Florida, where Democrats canceled their primary and opted to award all 224 of their delegates to Biden. That’s not an unusual move for a party with an incumbent in the White House seeking reelection.

Despite Trump being the only active Republican candidate, six other candidates, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who dropped out of the race in January, still appeared on the ballot because the deadline to remove the names passed before they dropped out of the race.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, after the Presidential Preference Primary, the designated political party delegates from Florida will meet at their respective party’s national conventions to formally nominate the preferred party nominee based on party rules. The party then submits to the state the names of the presidential candidate who will represent the party on the general election ballot in November.

The Republican National Convention will be held in Milwaukee from July 15-18. The Democratic National Convention will be held in Chicago from August 19-22.

The last time the same presidential candidates went up against each other was in 1956 when Republican President Dwight Eisenhower ran against Democrat Adlai Stevenson, whom he defeated four years earlier.

