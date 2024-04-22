Teen shot and killed inside Sebring church bathroom after fight over drugs, arrest made

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed after an argument inside a Sebring church on Friday evening, according to officers.

The Sebring Police Department said they arrested a 17-year-old boy, who was not identified by investigators, after witnesses identified him as the shooter.

Officers first responded to the shooting at around 6:40 p.m. at the Bountiful Blessings Church, which is located off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The 15-year-old was flown to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, which is where he died from his injuries. Sebring police said they detained the 17-year-old after arriving at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a fight between both teens in the men's restroom inside the church. The cause of the fight is believed to be drug-related, according to SPD.

The 17-year-old shooting suspect is now facing homicide and possession of a firearm as a minor charges.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Tayla DaSilva with the Sebring Police Department by calling (863) 471-5108. You can also contact Heartland Crime Stoppers.