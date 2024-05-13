Pro-Palestinian protest marches from Gasden Park to MacDill AFB in Tampa

More than 50 protesters in the Tampa Bay area gathered Monday night to protest for a free Palestine to end Israel's invasion of Gaza, specifically Israel’s operations in Rafah.

The protest was organized by the Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society. They pushed for an end to U.S. aid in Israel and to stop attacks in Gaza and the city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have left to avoid the fighting over the past week.

Israel has portrayed Rafah as the lead stronghold of Hamas.

"We stand against the genocide happening in Gaza and the murder of 36,000 people trapped in Palestine and Rafah," said Levi Weddingfields, a protester. "If we sit inside a building all day typing emails, nothing will get done, so we have to make sure our voices are heard not only by the public but by public officials."

The protest in Tampa on Monday night came after another rally led to chaos at the University of South Florida, where police threw tear gas and arrested nearly a dozen protesters. Attendees on Monday said they won’t stop coming out.

"I can’t count how many events I have been to, but no matter what, it’s not enough," said Lama Al Hasan, with the Bay Area Dream Defenders.

"I know that what I would go through if I were arrested, is nothing like what Palestinian people have to go through, so I carry that in my heart to have courage to stand here and try my best to fight for a free Palestine and to make sure my voice is heard," Weddingfields said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, also on this issue in Florida on Monday, said, "Some people say you’re cracking down on people’s rights to protest. You can protest, but you can’t act in ways that violate basic code of conducts."

Monday night's rally remained peaceful with speeches and flags, marching from Gasden Park to MacDill Air Force Base on Dale Mabry Highway. They said this is one of many they will continue to organize all around Tampa in the coming months.

