Project Dynamo founder reflects on eventful 2023, looks ahead to 2024

In the nearly three months since 240 hostages were taken from Israel by Hamas terrorists, Bryan Stern has learned one big thing about why getting them back is so hard.

"It is in Hamas's interest to keep them because that keeps the war going, which is what they want," Stern said.

But the Project Dynamo founder is still working at every angle to figure out the locations of the ten Americans who Hamas is still holding and if rescue attempts are possible.

"There's always hope," he said. "There's always a way."

Project Dynamo got its start in 2021 rescuing Americans stranded in Afghanistan and has helped get 7,000 Americans home, including 3,000 from Afghanistan, 3,000 from Ukraine, 300 from Israel and Gaza, and even 140 from Sudan.

They also ran 27 missions in Maui during the wildfires.

"There [were] no resources at all. It [was] a zoo," he said. "It was still on fire. We partnered with a helicopter company. We had four helicopters that ultimately expanded to eight helicopters and immediately started conducting air operations and rescues of people who were stuck in Lahaina in the affected area. We were the only thing flying."

He said he has two big worries for 2024:

What will happen in Latin America if pro-American governments are toppled?

What will happen to Americans in Taiwan or in China itself if China moves on that border?

"That's the thing that keeps me up at night," Stern said. "What do you do with all the Americans that are in China? Do you think it'll be popular to be an American citizen in Beijing, China?"

Stern pledges that as long as there are Americans in danger, Project Dynamo will look for ways to get them home, no matter how dangerous.

"This is scary stuff. It's very dangerous," he said. "And generally speaking, everyone that we rescue is in deep kimchi. Real bad stuff."

Project Dynamo is a nonprofit based out of the Tampa Bay area. It operates independently of the US government, and many of its members are former veterans.