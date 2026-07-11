Project Link opens back-to-school health clinics for Hillsborough County students

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The Brief Project Link is offering school physicals, required immunizations, Florida DH 680 certificates, and record transfers for eligible children ages 5 to 17. The clinics serve uninsured, underinsured, or Medicaid-enrolled students to help them meet medical requirements before the school year begins. Held at Pizzo K-8 School Saturday, the program partnered with the USF College of Nursing to provide undergraduate nursing students with hands-on clinical experience.



As families gear up for the upcoming school year, back-to-school preparation in Hillsborough County is extending well beyond the traditional rush for backpacks and school supplies.

Project Link

What we know:

One local program is stepping up to ensure area children meet their mandatory health requirements well before the first day of class.

Project Link’s annual Back-to-School Health Clinics are officially open for registration, providing vital medical services to families in need before the 2026 school year.

Medical requirements for school enrollment

From now through August 8th, Project Link is running its annual clinics to help eligible children get ready for school. The community-based organization focuses its efforts on students who are uninsured, underinsured, or enrolled in Medicaid.

"We are a community-based organization," said Tina Young, CEO of Project Link. "We are doing this to help students meet their medical requirements to enroll in Hillsborough County Public Schools."

Serving 150-200 kids each Saturday before school starts, the clinics offer a comprehensive suite of required services for children ages 5 to 17, including standard school physicals, mandatory immunizations, Florida DH 680 certificates, and immunization record transfers.

Preventing disease outbreaks in schools

Dig deeper:

This is a critical component of maintaining public health within local classrooms. According to school health officials, the clinics play a major role in protecting vulnerable student populations.

"It's so important because not only do we have like a huge chronically ill population that attend our schools, but we try to minimize the disease outbreaks that are in schools," explained Maria Russ, Supervisor of School Health Services for Hillsborough Public Schools.

Russ emphasized that the stakes are incredibly high when preventative measures are skipped.

"When we have those different outbreaks going on in schools, it can almost cause a school closure and potentially cost some kids their lives or severe illnesses that end up in the hospital and so we're trying to prevent that," Russ said.

Hands-on training for future nurses

What they're saying:

The clinic hosted at Pizzo K-8 School features a unique partnership with the University of South Florida’s (USF) College of Nursing. The collaboration gives undergraduate nursing students vital, hands-on experience with pediatric patients.

"We have 15 nursing students, these are undergrad students, and they get to do their women and children's clinical experience here," said Ivonne Hernandez, Assistant Professor at the USF College of Nursing.

How to schedule an appointment with Project Link

With a collective goal to start the school year healthy and safe, officials are urging parents to secure their slots as soon as possible.

"We'll get you in and out, you can bring your children," Hernandez added. "We make sure that parents are with their children for this and it's important because we want to make sure we start off the year healthy and safe in the right way."

The first day of school for Hillsborough County Schools is Monday, August 10th.

Parents can schedule an appointment online.

Families must select one of the designated locations in advance, as walk-ins will not be accepted.