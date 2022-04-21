'Prom Sovereign': Jacksonville high school adds gender-neutral title to prom court

High school seniors at one Jacksonville school can run for a new prom title, regardless of their gender identity.

According to First Coast News, Atlantic Coast High School added the gender-neutral title "Prom Sovereign," in addition to Prom King and Queen.

"When you’re part of that group that’s been routinely left out because the two gender-conforming titles have never belonged to, it’s a big deal," Cindy Hill-Nobles, the president of PFLAG of Jacksonville, told the news outlet. "It makes you feel seen, and it makes you feel valid, especially to the rest of your classmates."

PFLAG – which means Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays – has chapters across the country and is an organization focused on supporting the LGBT community.

It's the first high school in Florida to include a title that is gender-neutral for homecoming or prom court, reports the Florida Times-Union.

The Duval County Public School district released the following statement to First Coast News:

"We compliment the students of Atlantic Coast for creating a culture and atmosphere where all of their peers are made to feel welcome and included. School activities should always be settings in which every student feels a sense of belonging. As educators, it is rewarding to see high school students demonstrate such care and respect for each other."

The school's prom is scheduled for Saturday, April 23.

The reporting for this story originated from First Coast News in Jacksonville, Fla.