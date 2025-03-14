Prop master helps bring custom-made pie props to life for ‘The Waitress’ in Winter Haven

The Brief Amber Rosever spent more than 100 hours making all the props for Theatre Winter Haven's production of ‘The Waitress.’ The play features 45 custom-made pie props and dozens of other props that simulate a day in a real-life diner. In the musical, "The Waitress," the prop pies are as much a character as any of the actors on stage with each filled with its own personality to help tell Jenna's story.



A volunteer and community member is helping to serve up a slice of theatre magic at Theatre Winter Haven.

The backstory:

In the musical, "The Waitress," the prop pies are as much like a character as any of the actors on stage. Each is filled with its own personality and helps to tell the main character, Jenna's, story.

"Each of these pies represents some trauma or drama she's going through at that particular time, so each of these pies are really important. They are the stars of this show," said Dan Chesnicka, the theatre's director.

Dig deeper:

The play features 45 custom-made pie props and dozens of other props that simulate a day in a real-life diner.

They look better than the real deal and that's all thanks to the very talented props master, Amber Rosever of Frostproof who spent more than 100 hours, two and a half to three weeks, to make all of the props.

"I used plaster from glue; three types of glue to foam," said Rosever. "Just like an actress or actor would walk on stage, and they'd perform, they want that experience from the audience of amazement to really enjoy in that moment, to really pull them in."

She's a pie maker herself, along with her mother and grandmother, and was happy to volunteer as The Waitress in one of her favorite plays that has a main message of always staying true to yourself.

"Our volunteers spend so much time working on our props, sets and costumes that the contribution they make is immeasurable, but that's what makes a community theatre a community theatre," said Chesnicka. "It's fueled by love and pie."

Theatre Winter Haven is a true community theatre that logs in more than 30,000 volunteer hours annually. The play will continue running until April 6.

