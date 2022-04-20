Property insurance session in Florida legislature expected in late May

The state legislature is expected to address Florida's property insurance crisis in a special session next month.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, said Tuesday he expects a special legislative session in late May to address problems in the property-insurance system and announced that Appropriations Chairman Jay Trumbull, R-Panama City, will take the lead on the issue for the House.

Sprowls made the comments as a special session started on congressional redistricting and issues related to Walt Disney Co.

It also came a day after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he would call a special session in May to address problems in the property-insurance system that have led to homeowners losing coverage and getting hit with large rate increases.

The House and Senate could not reach agreement on an insurance bill during this year’s regular session, which ended March 14.

"As you all know, it is extremely complicated and impacts your districts in very, very different ways," Sprowls said to House members Tuesday.

DeSantis did not give specific dates for the May special session in his announcement Monday.