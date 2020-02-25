Proposed laws would stop cities from regulating short-term rentals

Two bills, one in the Florida House and one in the Senate, would stop local governments from making rules against short-term rentals like Airbnb and VRBO.

That’s music to the ears of St. Petersburg resident Carol King, who was making quite a bit of cash on the side by renting out her spare bedroom. At least, she was, until the city sent her a letter saying she was breaking the rules and would be taken to court if she didn’t stop.

“I don’t think they should be able to say who can be in my home,” King told FOX 13. “I was here it wasn’t a free-for-all where people were in here throwing any type of parties.”

Currently in Florida, each city has different rules on where and how short-term rentals are allowed and managed.

Some Republicans in the Florida Legislature side with Carol and say such rules violate the rights of property owners. They support the bills telling city governments to stay out of the issue.

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis went against his Republican colleagues, saying he has concerns with the proposed legislation.

“Probably, that should be determined locally,” DeSantis said. “For us to be micro-managing vacation rentals, I’m not sure that’s the right thing to do.”

Advertisement

The city of Dunedin only allows Airbnb and VRBO in commercial areas and says it appreciates the governor’s support.

“I think short term rentals is a local issue and it affects the community directly and it should be regulated locally,” said Jennifer Bramley, Dunedin’s city planner.

The proposed bills are making their way through the committee process. Gov. DeSantis says he has concerns but has yet to decide whether he’ll sign a bill into law if one passes.