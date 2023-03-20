40-year mortgage benefits and drawbacks

Struggling homeowners may find relief in a 40-year mortgage.

The Federal Housing Administration recently approved 480-month mortgages for homeowners finding it difficult to make their monthly payments.

It is designed to help those borrowers who cannot achieve a minimum targeted 25 percent reduction in the principal and interest portion of their mortgage payment through FHA’s existing 30-year mortgage modification with a partial claim.

It will give homeowners 10 more years to pay off their mortgages, with the goal of making mortgage payments more manageable.

Homeowners would pay less each month because the payments would be spread out over a longer period. Experts say, though, it would also mean more interest in the long run.

Bankrate.com graph showing 40-year ,mortgage vs. 30-year mortgage.

Bankrate.com looked at the numbers and found on a $312,000 mortgage at 6.85 percent interest, the monthly payment for 40 years was about $100 less than the 30-year loan. Interest would be close to $170,000 more, though.

The Federal Housing Administration said the move will also help borrowers against default since they’ll be paying less per month.

The change goes into effect on May 8.