Protestors interrupt 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

The NYPD took multiple demonstrators into custody after several disruptions of the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

One pair of activists was seen along 6th Avenue, disrupting the parade. They were wearing white bodysuits with anti-colonialism messages written on them.

NYPD members intervene and take two pro-Palestinian protesters into custody, who entered the parade, during the traditional Thanksgiving Day parade in New York. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

In another instance near West 55th Street, protesters were wearing shirts that read "Free Palestine." Palestinian flags were seen on the ground as they were led away by police.

NYPD members intervene and take two pro-Palestinian protesters into custody, who entered the parade, during the traditional Thanksgiving Day parade in New York. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Floats, bands and balloons had to be diverted.

The identities of those involved were not immediately available.